Australia shares set to open marginally higher; NZ rises
September 18, 2017 / 10:15 PM / a month ago

Australia shares set to open marginally higher; NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Aditya Soni
    Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
marginally higher on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street where the
S&P 500 ended slightly up ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting. 
    The U.S. central bank is widely expected to announce at the
end of its meeting on Wednesday that it will start to trim its
vast portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities,
with the reductions likely to begin this year. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.12
percent or 7 points to 5727, a 6.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.5 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.06
percent to 7763.260 by 2208 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)

