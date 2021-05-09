Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set to open marginally lower; NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally lower on Monday, with sentiment likely cautious after
the nation's most-populous state extended COVID-19 restrictions
by a week while it hunts for the source of a small outbreak.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
25.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark edged higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.7%
to 12,638.24 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up