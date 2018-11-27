Australia shares set to open slightly higher; New Zealand steady

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly up on Wednesday, on hopes of trade war tensions easing, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the United States was open to a trade deal with China ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping. The share price index futures rose 0.04 percent or 2 points to 5,736, a 7.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat at 2104 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)