Australia shares set to open slightly higher; New Zealand steady

    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly up on Wednesday, on hopes of trade war tensions easing,
after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the United
States was open to a trade deal with China ahead of a meeting
between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.
            
    The share price index futures          rose 0.04 percent or
2 points to 5,736, a 7.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on
Tuesday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
largely flat at 2104 GMT.
    
       

