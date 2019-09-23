Australia shares set to open slightly lower as mixed U.S. data trims risk sentiment

Financials
    Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking a lackluster Wall Street as
mixed U.S. economic data kept risk sentiment in check.
  U.S. employment in the services sector shrank for the first
time in nine-and-a-half years in September, but data also showed
manufacturing activity rose in September, topping expectations.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
25.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade.
    
       

