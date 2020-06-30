Australia shares set to open slightly lower, NZ rises

By Soumyajit Saha July 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a slightly downbeat start to the third quarter on Wednesday, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections once again subdued optimism around further stimulus measures to support the economy. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 12.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.4% on Tuesday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.76% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)