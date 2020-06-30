Financials
June 30, 2020 / 9:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open slightly lower, NZ rises

Soumyajit Saha

1 Min Read

    July 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a slightly
downbeat start to the third quarter on Wednesday, as fears of a
second wave of coronavirus infections once again subdued
optimism around further stimulus measures to support the
economy.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
12.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.4% on Tuesday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
up 1.76% in early trade.
    
       

