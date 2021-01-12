Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open slightly lower; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were seen opening
marginally lower on Wednesday as investors assessed risks to
swift further stimulus from the United States and remained
cautious ahead of the upcoming corporate earnings season.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
69.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
to 13,207.08 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
