Australia shares set to open slightly lower; NZ slips

July 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open slightly lower on Monday, as unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data sparked concerns of how dovish a stance the Federal Reserve may take at its next monetary policy meeting. The local share price index futures fell 0.179%, a 73.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% to 6,751.30 on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)