Financials
July 7, 2019 / 10:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open slightly lower; NZ slips

1 Min Read

    July 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
slightly lower on Monday, as unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data
sparked concerns of how dovish a stance the Federal Reserve may
take at its next monetary policy meeting.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.179%, a
73.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.5% to 6,751.30 on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped
0.1% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
