Australia shares set to open subdued amid Brexit tension; NZ down

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open marginally lower on Wednesday, with risk sentiment likely to be subdued by worries that Britain's exit from the European Union may be delayed beyond the targeted deadline. The British parliament defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's timetable to rush the deal's legislation through the House of Commons in just three days, making ratification of his deal by the Oct. 31 deadline almost impossible. The local share price index futures fell 2 points, a 0.4% discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Tuesday. Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9% or 104.8 points to 10,985.58 in early trade. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)