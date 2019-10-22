Financials
Australia shares set to open subdued amid Brexit tension; NZ down

    Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
marginally lower on Wednesday, with risk sentiment likely to be
subdued by worries that Britain's exit from the European Union
may be delayed beyond the targeted deadline. 
    The British parliament defeated Prime Minister Boris
Johnson's timetable to rush the deal's legislation through the
House of Commons in just three days, making ratification of his
deal by the Oct. 31 deadline almost impossible.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 2 points,
a 0.4% discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Tuesday.
    Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.9% or 104.8 points to 10,985.58 in early
trade.

