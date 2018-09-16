Australia shares set to open week steady; New Zealand down

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Monday, in line with Wall Street, which ended little changed on Friday over concerns about the possible escalation of Sino-U.S. trade tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump directed aides on Friday to place U.S. tariffs on about $200 billion more of Chinese goods, triggering new worries about a trade war between the world's biggest economies. The local share price index futures rose 0.097 percent or 6 points to 6,180, a 14.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.21 percent at 2215 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)