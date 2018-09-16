FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 16, 2018 / 10:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open week steady; New Zealand down

1 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat
on Monday, in line with Wall Street, which ended little changed
on Friday over concerns about the possible escalation of
Sino-U.S. trade tensions.
    U.S. President Donald Trump directed aides on Friday to
place U.S. tariffs on about $200 billion more of Chinese goods,
triggering new worries about a trade war between the world's
biggest economies.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.097
percent or 6 points to 6,180, a 14.7-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.6 percent on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.21 percent at 2215 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.