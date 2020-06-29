Financials
June 29, 2020 / 9:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to rebound, NZ rises

Soumyajit Saha

    June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rebound on
Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street amid hopes of further
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve or Congress to counter
the economic downturn from the coronavirus, even as new cases
pile up worldwide.
    A $3 trillion aid bill passed by the House of
Representatives has not been taken up by the Senate yet, while
the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on
Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.2%, a
59.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1.5% on Monday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
up 1.11% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
