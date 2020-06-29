Australia shares set to rebound, NZ rises

By Soumyajit Saha June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rebound on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street amid hopes of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve or Congress to counter the economic downturn from the coronavirus, even as new cases pile up worldwide. A $3 trillion aid bill passed by the House of Representatives has not been taken up by the Senate yet, while the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, a 59.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.5% on Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.11% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)