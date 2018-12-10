Australia shares set to rebound; NZ up

Australian shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday, recovering from previous session's steep losses primarily over the lingering trade tensions between United States and China. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,581, a 28.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed near two-year lows on Monday as investors turned risk-averse on concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing global growth, with the healthcare and financial indexes clocking the biggest losses. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 8,673.18 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)