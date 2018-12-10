Financials
Australia shares set to rebound; NZ up

Australian shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday,
recovering from previous session's steep losses primarily over
the lingering trade tensions between United States and China.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent to 5,581, a 28.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed near two-year lows on Monday as
investors turned risk-averse on concerns over U.S.-China trade
tensions and slowing global growth, with the healthcare and
financial indexes clocking the biggest losses.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent to 8,673.18 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
