Australia shares set to rebound sharply, NZ rises

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are placed to open up over 1 percent, recovering sharply from previous session's lows, with energy stocks poised to do well. U.S. stocks rebounded overnight after the massive sell-off, with strong earnings encouraging investors to venture into risky bets again. The local share price index futures rose 1.3 percent, a 36.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 2.8 percent down on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)