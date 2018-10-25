FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to rebound sharply, NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are placed to open up
over 1 percent, recovering sharply from previous session's lows,
with energy stocks poised to do well.
    U.S. stocks rebounded overnight after the massive sell-off,
with strong earnings encouraging investors to venture into risky
bets again.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.3
percent, a 36.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 2.8 percent down on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.8
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by
Diane Craft)
