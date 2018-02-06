FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Australia shares set to recover; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to recover
on Wednesday after the central bank struck an upbeat tone about
the country's economy on Tuesday, outlining a steady path ahead
even as global equities plunged.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia's optimism was underpinned by
solid economic data in recent weeks, topped by strong
fourth-quarter retail sales figures which implied stronger
household consumption.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 98 points
to 5,862, a 28.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark plunged 3.2 percent on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 2
percent to a 2-1/2 month low, in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
