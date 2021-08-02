Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to retreat from record high, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at open
on Tuesday with weak commodity prices expected to weigh on local
resource stocks, while investors await the central bank's policy
meeting later in the day.
    The local share price index futures          were down 0.3%,
a 124.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 12,738.95 points in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
