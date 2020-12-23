Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to rise as energy stocks likely to gain; NZ up

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to rise on
Thursday, extending gains from the last session, with energy
stocks seen lifting the benchmark on the back of higher oil
prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
31.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark finished 0.7% higher on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
by 2121 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
