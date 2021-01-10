Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to rise as lockdowns ease; NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
marginally higher on Monday as coronavirus-led lockdowns in New
South Wales state eased, while hopes of more fiscal stimulus
from the United States grew.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, but
were at a 53.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.8%
to 13,455.08 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
