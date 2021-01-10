Australia shares set to rise as lockdowns ease; NZ falls

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open marginally higher on Monday as coronavirus-led lockdowns in New South Wales state eased, while hopes of more fiscal stimulus from the United States grew. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, but were at a 53.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 13,455.08 points in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)