Australia shares set to rise at open

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Monday as investors turn their focus to how the global economy can get back on track, with countries beginning to ease restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The local share price index futures rose 1.6%, a 55.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5% higher on Friday. New Zealand's stock market was shut for a holiday. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)