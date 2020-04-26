Financials
Australia shares set to rise at open

    April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Monday as investors turn their focus to how the global
economy can get back on track, with countries beginning to ease
restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.6%, a
55.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.5% higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's stock market was shut for a holiday.

