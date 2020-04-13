Financials
April 13, 2020 / 10:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ gains

1 Min Read

    April 14 (Reuters) - Australia's benchmark index was poised
to open higher on Tuesday after the Easter break, with oil
stocks likely to gain after major global producers signed a
record production-cut deal, and as the daily growth rate of new
coronavirus cases in the country slowed.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.8%, a
55-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 3.5% higher on Thursday, before the
Good Friday and Easter holidays.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
