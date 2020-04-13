Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ gains

April 14 (Reuters) - Australia's benchmark index was poised to open higher on Tuesday after the Easter break, with oil stocks likely to gain after major global producers signed a record production-cut deal, and as the daily growth rate of new coronavirus cases in the country slowed. The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 55-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 3.5% higher on Thursday, before the Good Friday and Easter holidays. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)