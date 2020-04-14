Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ gains

April 15 (Reuters) - Australia's main stock index was poised to follow its global peers higher on Wednesday as better-than-expected trade data from China dispelled some gloom surrounding the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The local share price index futures were up 0.2% by 2228 GMT, an 11.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.9% higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 2.7% in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)