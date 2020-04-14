Financials
April 14, 2020 / 10:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ gains

1 Min Read

    April 15 (Reuters) - Australia's main stock index was poised
to follow its global peers higher on Wednesday as
better-than-expected trade data from China dispelled some gloom
surrounding the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
    The local share price index futures          were up 0.2% by
2228 GMT, an 11.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 1.9% higher on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 2.7%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below