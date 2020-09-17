Australia shares set to rise at the open, New Zealand edges lower

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, likely snapping four straight weekly declines as relaxation of coronavirus-related curbs amid a slowdown in new daily infections revived risk appetite.
The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.3%, a 3.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark fell 1.2% in the previous session.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 edged lower in early trade.
Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.