Australia shares set to rise, budget in focus; NZ flat

May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday buoyed by a solid performance on Wall Street, while commodity-related stocks were expected to be supported by higher metal prices. However, all eyes will be on the country's federal budget, due to be released later in the day. Australia's centre-right government is expected to deliver tax cuts to lower-income earners and boost infrastructure spending in its federal budget. The local share price index futures rose 0.33 percent or 20 points to 6,084, a 0.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.07 pct in early trade. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)