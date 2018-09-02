Australia shares set to rise; NZ declines

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to inch higher on Monday on the back of a recovery in iron ore prices, while investors may be cautious amid a potentially worsening trade war. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, a 10.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined half a percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)