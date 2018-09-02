FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to rise; NZ declines

1 Min Read

    Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to inch
higher on Monday on the back of a recovery in iron ore prices,
while investors may be cautious amid a potentially worsening
trade war.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, a 10.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark declined half a percent on
Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched 0.5
percent lower.


 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Peter Cooney)
