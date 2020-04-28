Financials
April 28, 2020 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to rise, NZ flat

1 Min Read

    April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Wednesday, even as investors continued to assess the
implications of major economies easing restrictions to curb the
coronavirus and reopening for business.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4%, a
11.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's main S&P/NZX 50 bourse         was about flat
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
