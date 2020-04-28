Australia shares set to rise, NZ flat

April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Wednesday, even as investors continued to assess the implications of major economies easing restrictions to curb the coronavirus and reopening for business. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 11.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's main S&P/NZX 50 bourse was about flat in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)