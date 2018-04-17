Australia shares set to rise, NZ gains

April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, which ended higher on strong quarterly earnings, and ahead of global miner Rio Tinto's quarterly production report. Rio Tinto's larger rival BHP is scheduled to report production data for the March quarter on Thursday. The local share price index futures rose 0.413 percent, or 24 points, to 5,842, a 0.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.15 pct at 2208 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)