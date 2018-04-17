FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to rise, NZ gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise
on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, which ended higher on strong
quarterly earnings, and ahead of global miner Rio Tinto's
         quarterly production report.
    Rio Tinto's larger rival BHP          is scheduled to report
production data for the March quarter on Thursday.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.413
percent, or 24 points, to 5,842, a 0.5-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
flat on Tuesday.   
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.15
pct at 2208 GMT.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
