May 17, 2018 / 10:31 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares set to rise; NZ gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday on the back of
energy stocks supported by strong oil prices, while miners are
likely to be pressured by weak iron ore prices.
    Oil prices climbed above $80 a barrel for the first time
since November 2014, before retreating on a stronger dollar and
climbing U.S. output to end unchanged.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.23
percent, or 14 points, to 6,122, a 27.7-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.2 percent lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.20
percent at 2226 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
