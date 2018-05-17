Australia shares set to rise; NZ gains

Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday on the back of energy stocks supported by strong oil prices, while miners are likely to be pressured by weak iron ore prices. Oil prices climbed above $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014, before retreating on a stronger dollar and climbing U.S. output to end unchanged. The local share price index futures rose 0.23 percent, or 14 points, to 6,122, a 27.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.20 percent at 2226 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)