Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday as investor sentiment improves on signs of thawing U.S.-China trade tensions. Local share price index futures rose 17 points to 5,739, a 8.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended marginally lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)