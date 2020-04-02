Financials
April 3 (Reuters)

Australia shares set to rise; NZ up

    April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains, with energy stocks
likely to buoy the gains following a surge in oil prices. 
     President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi
Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, putting an end to
the tumultuous price war.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 2.2%, a
95.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 2% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
by 2102 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
