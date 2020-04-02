Australia shares set to rise; NZ up

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains, with energy stocks likely to buoy the gains following a surge in oil prices. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, putting an end to the tumultuous price war. The local share price index futures rose 2.2%, a 95.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% by 2102 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)