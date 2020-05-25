Financials
May 25, 2020 / 10:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to rise; NZ up

1 Min Read

    May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Tuesday as optimism over economic recovery after the easing of
coronavirus lockdown measures is expected to buoy investor
sentiment.
    Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also set to give a speech
in Canberra on Tuesday afternoon, extracts of which were sent to
Reuters. Australia's economy must not become reliant on
government stimulus, he will say, as Canberra unwinds state
support and accelerates plans to spur growth.             
    The share price index futures          rose 0.8%, a
57.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 2.2% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 1.1%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below