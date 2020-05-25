Australia shares set to rise; NZ up

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday as optimism over economic recovery after the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures is expected to buoy investor sentiment. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also set to give a speech in Canberra on Tuesday afternoon, extracts of which were sent to Reuters. Australia's economy must not become reliant on government stimulus, he will say, as Canberra unwinds state support and accelerates plans to spur growth. The share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 57.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 2.2% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)