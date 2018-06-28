Australia shares set to rise on energy gains, NZ up

June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge higher at open on Friday, in line with Wall Street stocks, with energy stocks poised to drive gains on rising oil prices. Oil prices climbed on Thursday, with U.S. crude hitting a three-and-a-half year high, bolstered by supply concerns due to U.S. sanctions that could cause a large drop in crude exports from Iran. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 13 points to 6185, a 30.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent at 2215 GMT.