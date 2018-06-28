FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 10:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to rise on energy gains, NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge
higher at open on Friday, in line with Wall Street stocks, with
energy stocks poised to drive gains on rising oil prices.
    Oil prices climbed on Thursday, with U.S. crude hitting a
three-and-a-half year high, bolstered by supply concerns due to
U.S. sanctions that could cause a large drop in crude exports
from Iran.       
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent or 13 points to 6185, a 30.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.3 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent at 2215 GMT.
