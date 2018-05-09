Australia shares set to rise on energy, materials stocks; NZ up

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street, while solid metal and oil prices are seen supporting commodity stocks. Oil prices rose about 3 percent on Wednesday and hit fresh 3-1/2 year highs after a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. oil inventories extended gains from the United States' decision to quit a nuclear deal with Iran. The local share price index futures rose 0.34 percent or 21 points to 6,110, a 2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.26 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)