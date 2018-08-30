FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 10:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to rise on firm oil prices; NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on
Friday, helped by oil prices on Thursday rising to the highest
in more than a month on growing evidence of disruptions to crude
supply from Iran and Venezuela. 
    Australian energy stocks         will be the likely
beneficiaries of Thursday's 0.8 percent rise in Brent crude
prices        . The main index         is on track to end the
week 1.7 percent higher, after gaining in three sessions of the
four before Friday's opening.
    The Australian share price index futures          gained 12
points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,336, a 15.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark marked
time on Thursday.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         
down 0.2 percent, or 14 points, to 9,325.89 at 2203 GMT.

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)
