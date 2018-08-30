Australia shares set to rise on firm oil prices; NZ slips

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on Friday, helped by oil prices on Thursday rising to the highest in more than a month on growing evidence of disruptions to crude supply from Iran and Venezuela. Australian energy stocks will be the likely beneficiaries of Thursday's 0.8 percent rise in Brent crude prices . The main index is on track to end the week 1.7 percent higher, after gaining in three sessions of the four before Friday's opening. The Australian share price index futures gained 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,336, a 15.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark marked time on Thursday. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index down 0.2 percent, or 14 points, to 9,325.89 at 2203 GMT. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)