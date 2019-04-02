Australia shares set to rise on miners, energy stocks; NZ down

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, with firmer iron ore and oil prices likely to bolster mining and energy stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 20.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.41 percent on Tuesday and is up about 10.5 percent this year. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 29.53 points, to 9,928.82 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)