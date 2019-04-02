Financials
Australia shares set to rise on miners, energy stocks; NZ down

    April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Wednesday, with firmer iron ore and oil prices likely
to bolster mining and energy stocks.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent, a 20.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark gained 0.41 percent on
Tuesday and is up about 10.5 percent this year.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent, or 29.53 points, to 9,928.82 in early trade.
    
       

