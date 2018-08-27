Australia shares set to rise on U.S.-Mexico deal; NZ starts flat

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday, helped by a run-up in oil prices on Monday and tracking American peers on news of the United States and Mexico agreeing to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement. A broad-based rally pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record-high closes on Monday, while Brent crude rose 0.5 percent, a gain that will likely support Australian energy stocks on Tuesday. The Australian share price index futures were up 0.4 percent, or 28 points, to 6,264, a 4.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index marked time in early trade, rising 2.94 points to 9,209.36 at 2218 GMT. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)