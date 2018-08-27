FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to rise on U.S.-Mexico deal; NZ starts flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Tuesday, helped by a run-up in oil prices on Monday and tracking
American peers on news of the United States and Mexico agreeing
to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement. 
    A broad-based rally pushed the S&P 500        and the Nasdaq
        to record-high closes on Monday, while Brent crude
        rose 0.5 percent, a gain that will likely support
Australian energy stocks         on Tuesday.          
    The Australian share price index futures          were up
0.4 percent, or 28 points, to 6,264, a 4.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark added
0.4 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         marked time
in early trade, rising 2.94 points to 9,209.36 at 2218 GMT.
       

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
