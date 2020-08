Aug 10 - Australian shares were poised to start the week on a firm note as investors remained hopeful of potential passage of a U.S. stimulus bill, even as Victoria recorded its deadliest day from COVID-19 on Sunday. The local share price index futures rose 0.70%, a 9.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.62% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.14% by 2206 GMT. (Reporting by Deepali Saxena; Editing by Leslie Adler)