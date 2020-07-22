Market News
July 22, 2020 / 10:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to rise tracking Wall Street; NZ up

1 Min Read

    July 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher
on Thursday, after Wall Street peers managed to end higher
overnight on hopes for further stimulus measures, although
rising coronavirus cases in the country and around the globe
will likely cap gains.
    All three major indexes on Wall Street closed higher on
Wednesday at the end of a choppy session.     
    Australia, however, posted a record number of new COVID-19
infections on Wednesday, prompting authorities to make masks
mandatory in Melbourne and flag a hit to third quarter economic
output.                           
    The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.1% or 7
points, a 27.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 1.3% lower on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.05%
in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
