Australia shares set to see sharp fall; NZ down

March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall sharply, following a plunge in U.S. stocks after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on imports from China. The local share price index futures fell 1.5 percent, or 89 points, to 5,829, a 108.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)