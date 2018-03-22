FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 9:03 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Australia shares set to see sharp fall; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall
sharply, following a plunge in U.S. stocks after President
Donald Trump signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on
imports from China.
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.5
percent, or 89 points, to 5,829, a 108.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
slipped 0.2 percent in the previous session. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.9
percent in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)
