Australia shares set to slide at open, NZ rises

April 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to fall on Thursday as gloomy economic data overnight from the United States and dismal earnings reports from Wall Street heavyweights drove investors away from risky assets. The local share price index futures fell 2.2%, a 126.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The bourse ended 0.4% lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)