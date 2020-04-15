Australia shares set to slide at open, NZ rises

Financials
    April 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to fall
on Thursday as gloomy economic data overnight from the United
States and dismal earnings reports from Wall Street heavyweights
drove investors away from risky assets.
    The local share price index futures          fell 2.2%, a
126.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The bourse ended 0.4% lower on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.2% in early trade.

