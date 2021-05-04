Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to slide at the open, NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

    May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from its record
trading levels overnight, with blue-chip tech firms dragging the
Nasdaq more than 2% lower.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4%, a
58.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.4% to 12,859.07 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
