Australia shares set to slide at the open, NZ falls

May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from its record trading levels overnight, with blue-chip tech firms dragging the Nasdaq more than 2% lower. The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 58.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,859.07 in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)