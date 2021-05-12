Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Australia shares set to slide marginally at the open; NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

    May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally lower on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S.
inflation data set off further selling of growth stocks on Wall
Street amid prospects of tighter monetary policy.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4%, a
51.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed lower on Wednesday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.3% to 12,525.96 in early trade.

    
       

