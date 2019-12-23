Australia shares set to slip as miners seen stumbling; NZ up

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open marginally lower on Tuesday, as mining stocks are poised to continue weighing on the benchmark in pre-Christmas trading, over weaker iron ore prices. The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 0.1% to 639 yuan per tonne on Monday. The local share price index futures slipped 0.03%, a 72.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 0.5% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.09% higher to 11,557.0 by 21:24 GMT. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)