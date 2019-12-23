Financials
Australia shares set to slip as miners seen stumbling; NZ up

    Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
marginally lower on Tuesday, as mining stocks are poised to
continue weighing on the benchmark in pre-Christmas trading,
over weaker iron ore prices.
    The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange           slipped 0.1% to 639 yuan per tonne
on Monday.
    The local share price index futures          slipped 0.03%,
a 72.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark closed down 0.5% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched
0.09% higher to 11,557.0 by 21:24 GMT.

