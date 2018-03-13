Australia shares set to slip as Wall St, commodity prices fall; NZ inches down

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring weakness on Wall Street following the firing of the U.S. Secretary of State, while waning commodity prices are likely to pressure materials stocks. Financial stocks may also experience some duress as a judicial inquiry into Australia's scandal-ridden banking sector begins. The local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent or 34 points to 5,934, a 40.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)