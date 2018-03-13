FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 13, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Australia shares set to slip as Wall St, commodity prices fall; NZ inches down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Wednesday, mirroring weakness on Wall Street following
the firing of the U.S. Secretary of State, while waning
commodity prices are likely to pressure materials stocks.
    Financial stocks may also experience some duress as a
judicial inquiry into Australia's scandal-ridden banking sector
begins.                                   
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.6
percent or 34 points to 5,934, a 40.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.4 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
marginally in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.