Australia shares set to slip at open as miners seen falling; NZ down

    Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Monday, after Wall Street's Nasdaq index slipped at the close
on Friday, while miners are likely to fall in the year's second
last day of trade on lower prices for bullion and certain
commodities.
    On Wall Street, Nasdaq         ended 0.2% lower on Friday,
while the S&P 500 closed flat. Spot gold        was last trading
0.06% lower early on Monday.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.33%, a
99.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher at 6,821.7 on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.35%
by 2121 GMT, according to the NZX website.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
