Australia shares set to slip at open as miners seen falling; NZ down

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, after Wall Street's Nasdaq index slipped at the close on Friday, while miners are likely to fall in the year's second last day of trade on lower prices for bullion and certain commodities. On Wall Street, Nasdaq ended 0.2% lower on Friday, while the S&P 500 closed flat. Spot gold was last trading 0.06% lower early on Monday. The local share price index futures fell 0.33%, a 99.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher at 6,821.7 on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.35% by 2121 GMT, according to the NZX website. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)