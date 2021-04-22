Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to slip at open, NZ edges higher

By Reuters Staff

    April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall
at the open on Friday, tracking Wall Street lower on reports
that the Biden administration is planning to almost double
capital gains tax and raise income taxes on the wealthy.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
45.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark added 0.8 % on Thursday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         edged higher in early trade on Friday.
    

