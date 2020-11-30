Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set to slip at open; NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to enter
December in the red, likely slipping at the open on Tuesday as
investors remain cautious ahead of the central bank policy
meeting, with escalating tensions with China continuing to weigh
on the sentiment.
    The local share price index futures          was down about
0.2% ahead of Tuesday's start, a 0.2-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
declined 1.3% on Monday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.2% on Tuesday in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up