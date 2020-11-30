Australia shares set to slip at open; NZ falls

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to enter December in the red, likely slipping at the open on Tuesday as investors remain cautious ahead of the central bank policy meeting, with escalating tensions with China continuing to weigh on the sentiment. The local share price index futures was down about 0.2% ahead of Tuesday's start, a 0.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 1.3% on Monday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% on Tuesday in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)