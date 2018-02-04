Australia shares set to slip; NZ down

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open the week lower, tracking a substantially weaker finish from Wall Street on Friday as fears of a tightening bond market in the U.S. as well as rising bond yields had investors rapidly exiting equities. Wall Street's three major indexes logged their biggest weekly losses in two years on Friday. The S&P 500 and Dow saw their worst weeks since early January 2016 while Nasdaq had its worst week since early Feb 2016. The local share price index futures fell 1.1 percent or 65 points to 6,006, a 115.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 1.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)