Australia shares set to slip; NZ falls slightly

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slip mildly at Monday's open, extending a loss incurred on Friday. Australian share price index futures fell about 0.1 percent, or 7 points, to 5,850, a 54-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.1 percent on Friday. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade, weighed on by materials and health care stocks. The biggest drag on the index was Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp , which slipped as much as 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)