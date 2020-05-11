Australia shares set to slip on second coronavirus wave jitters

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Tuesday, with energy stocks likely to tumble, as a jump in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Germany rattled investors. New coronavirus infections are accelerating again in Germany just days after its leaders loosened social restrictions, while South Korea has warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections. Oil prices fell on fears that another wave of infections would dampen demand and curtail economic growth. The local share price index futures slipped 0.3% or 19 points, a 2.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.3% at close on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.2% by 2224 GMT. (Editing by Chris Reese)