Financials
May 11, 2020 / 10:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to slip on second coronavirus wave jitters

1 Min Read

    May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
lower on Tuesday, with energy stocks likely to tumble, as a jump
in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Germany rattled
investors.
    New coronavirus infections are accelerating again in Germany
just days after its leaders loosened social restrictions, while
South Korea has warned of a second wave of coronavirus
infections.                          
    Oil prices fell on fears that another wave of infections
would dampen demand and curtail economic growth.    
    The local share price index futures          slipped 0.3% or
19 points, a 2.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 1.3% at close on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.2% by 2224 GMT.
    
       

 (Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
