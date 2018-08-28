FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 10:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to slip on weak oil, Dalian iron ore prices; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slip on
Wednesday on weakness in oil and iron ore futures traded in
Dalian, China on Tuesday. 
    Profit taking led to Brent crude futures         dipping 0.3
percent to settle at $75.95 a barrel on Tuesday, auguring for
potential weakness in Australian energy stocks        , while
local materials stocks         may be affected by January iron
ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange           slipping 0.5
percent to 482 yuan a tonne.                
    The Australian share price index futures          was little
changed, slipping 6 points to 6,270, a 34.7-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
ticked up 0.6 percent on Tuesday.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
rose about 0.4 percent to 9,252.15 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
