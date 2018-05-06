Australia shares set to start week higher, NZ edges up

May 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to gain at open on Monday, helped by strength seen in oil prices and U.S. equities on Friday. Brent crude oil ended on Friday up $1.25 at $74.87 a barrel as global supplies remained tight and the market awaited news from Washington on possible new U.S. sanctions against Iran. Meanwhile, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent after weaker-than-expected U.S. wage growth helped to calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation. The local Australian share price index futures rose 0.6 percent on Monday, or 38 points, to 6,092, a 29.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade primarily on gains in consumer staples and telecom services stocks. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)