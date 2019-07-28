Financials
July 28, 2019 / 10:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to start week higher; NZ gains

1 Min Read

    July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street indexes which rose to
record highs after robust earnings from Alphabet and Starbucks.
    The upbeat earnings sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq soaring on
Friday, with support from data which showed U.S. economic growth
slowed less than expected in the second quarter.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3% or 19
points, a 43.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
to 10,822.62 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
