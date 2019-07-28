Australia shares set to start week higher; NZ gains

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street indexes which rose to record highs after robust earnings from Alphabet and Starbucks. The upbeat earnings sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq soaring on Friday, with support from data which showed U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter. The local share price index futures rose 0.3% or 19 points, a 43.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 10,822.62 in early trade. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)